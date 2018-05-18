New tech allows News Corp to spy on journalists
Storyful, a subsidiary of News Corp, has developed software for journalists that monitors videos and images seen by reporters using it, The Guardian has revealed. It's not the first time journalists have been spied on at work.
One thought on “New tech allows News Corp to spy on journalists”
Why shouldn’t our betters be able to monitor our every breath? There might be some value left to be extracted.
To paraphrase the old song 16 Tons “… sold ma soul to the Company, so..” and not even for a mess of potage but much, much thinner gruel .