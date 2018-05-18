Corporate tax articles 'inaccurate'. The ABC has published a summary of its complaints division's investigation into Emma Alberici's corporate tax articles. In response to an article in The Australian published today, quoting from an email Treasurer Scott Morrison sent the ABC, the ABC identified a few errors in the Oz's article. The internal investigation upheld some parts of the complaints it fielded about the articles, but not all. Audience and Consumer Affairs said: "The ABC agreed that the original news story headline and 'teasers' for both stories written by the ABC’s business desk were materially inaccurate." It also found that the analysis article "at times" read as opinion -- something the ABC has previously acknowledged.

Luke Lazarus responds to Four Corners. The man acquitted (on appeal) of raping Saxon Mullins -- the subject of a moving Four Corners which prompted a NSW review of consent provisions in the law -- has responded to Four Corners in an interview on Sydney's 2GB radio. Luke Lazarus gave the half-hour interview to presenter Ben Fordham, who preempted any potential criticism by calling what Lazarus had done "despicable", and saying that "the court of public opinion views you as scum". Lazarus said the "whole night" was "regrettable", but that he'd been incorrectly shown as "as a guilty man getting away with a crime", despite having been acquitted.