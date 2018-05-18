A million jobs created despite so-called ‘punitive’ company tax

Congratulations to the Turnbull government for fulfilling its (well, Tony Abbott's) promise of creating 1 million jobs since the September 2013 election. From September 2013 to April this year, 1,013,631 jobs have been created. The government has been quick to celebrate its achievement, and rightly so.

Alas, the jobless-less rate (in seasonally adjusted terms) was 5.6% in April ... which just so happens to have been the rate in September 2013. That reflects what is actually the government's real achievement -- a big rise in the participation rate from 64.8% to 65.6%. That includes a 1.8-point jump in female participation. That's an achievement to be genuinely proud about. It means greater economic empowerment for women. It may well be Turnbull's lasting economic legacy.