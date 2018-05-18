A million jobs created despite so-called ‘punitive’ company tax
The government is justifiably proud of its employment achievements -- but it's been done without a company tax cut, and it hasn't helped wages.
May 18, 2018
Congratulations to the Turnbull government for fulfilling its (well, Tony Abbott's) promise of creating 1 million jobs since the September 2013 election. From September 2013 to April this year, 1,013,631 jobs have been created. The government has been quick to celebrate its achievement, and rightly so.
Alas, the jobless-less rate (in seasonally adjusted terms) was 5.6% in April ... which just so happens to have been the rate in September 2013. That reflects what is actually the government's real achievement -- a big rise in the participation rate from 64.8% to 65.6%. That includes a 1.8-point jump in female participation. That's an achievement to be genuinely proud about. It means greater economic empowerment for women. It may well be Turnbull's lasting economic legacy.
9 thoughts on “A million jobs created despite so-called ‘punitive’ company tax”
And with migration running at close to 200,000 a year, we’d be in deep shit if we weren’t growing at this rate! The real question is what did THIS Government do to stimulate that jobs growth? The answer is….Nothing!
TurnBull said “there are one million more *Australians* in work in the last 5 years”
This is BS: Most of the people who got the jobs are not Australians.
5 years x 190,000 “skilled” migrants a year means 950,000 of these 1,000,000 jobs went to migrants.
Even if we assume 20% unemployment among migrants, it means 3/4 of the jobs went to migrants, not Australians.
That’s an hilarious boast to make regardless. According to Trading Economics, 1 million jobs were added between September 2008-September 2013, during which we also had a significant global financial crisis. Yet I don’t recall anyone praising Labor at the time.
That’s not quite fair. Closing down the car industry was a definite policy
The reality is that Labor achieved much better Job Statistics, even against the backdrop of the GFC
yet that didn’t stop the Coalition & their MSM lackeys from declaring the economy “dead on arrival” during Labor’s tenure. So why the heck should the Coalition receive any accolades for worse trend figures?
One of the ‘facts’ that is conveniently ignored in this debate is that the definition of a ‘job’ is so easy to meet that creating ‘jobs’ doesn’t mean much in the context of what it means to be employed in a job where you work a sufficient number of hours and get paid enough to live decently. But then given that the politicians who trumpet this stuff and the bureaucrats who back them up earn three or four times what ‘ordinary people’ earn there is no surprise in that. Tie the salaries of politicians and bureaucrats to a fixed multiple of median family incomes and see how the management of ’employment’ by the government, especially this government, changes.
“It may well be Turnbull’s lasting economic legacy.”
To be Turnbull’s economic legacy wouldn’t he need to be able to point to SOMETHING he did to create it, to say “this is what I did to raise job creation above what was naturally happening anyway:?
Especially when you go on to point out that the main driver of jobs growth is probably the NDIS and education and healthcare generally, where Turnbull inherited Labor initiatives, and that said growth has stalled under Turnbull. So isn’t the jobs growth really Julia Gillard’s legacy, and the current stall is Abbott and Turnbull’s?
Given women are paid less than men: perhaps that explains the outcome of higher female employment participation rate and low average wages growth…?