Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s night in total people (thanks to its two main digital channels, 7TWO and 7mate) Nine’s night in the demos. MasterChef (1.07 million nationally) kept Ten in the hunt, but overall a very weak night if it hadn’t been for MasterChef and the NRL game on Nine (695,000 nationally and 230,000 on Foxtel). In Melbourne, in the battle of the AFL footy shows, The Front Bar on Seven with 211,000 viewers easily beat the more expensive AFL Footy Show on Nine, which could only crack 176,000. That’s a six goal win!

In breakfast, Sunrise (418,000) beat Today (387,000) nationally. But in the metros Sunrise scored one of its lowest five metro market figures for some time, 228,000, while Today stayed about where it has been lately with 253,000 viewers. That’s a rare and big win by Karl and Georgie and a big loss for David and Sam. Are Seven viewers over the Royal Marriage story already? And Hot Seat closed the metro gap on Seven’s The Chase Australia at 5.30pm to within just 10,000 viewers -- 554,000 to 565,000.