Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

May 18, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

If it wasn't for the football we could have just skipped the night.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Seven’s night in total people (thanks to its two main digital channels, 7TWO and 7mate) Nine’s night in the demos. MasterChef (1.07 million nationally) kept Ten in the hunt, but overall a very weak night if it hadn’t been for MasterChef and the NRL game on Nine (695,000 nationally and 230,000 on Foxtel). In Melbourne, in the battle of the AFL footy shows, The Front Bar on Seven with 211,000 viewers easily beat the more expensive AFL Footy Show on Nine, which could only crack 176,000. That’s a six goal win!

In breakfast, Sunrise (418,000) beat Today (387,000) nationally. But in the metros Sunrise scored one of its lowest five metro market figures for some time, 228,000, while Today stayed about where it has been lately with 253,000 viewers. That’s a rare and big win by Karl and Georgie and a big loss for David and Sam. Are Seven viewers over the Royal Marriage story already? And Hot Seat closed the metro gap on Seven’s The Chase Australia at 5.30pm to within just 10,000 viewers -- 554,000 to 565,000.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close