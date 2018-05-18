Sections Menu

Federal

May 18, 2018

Liberal Party: Civil War — a blockbuster in the making

Will the Liberal civil war provide as much entertainment as Labor’s night of the long butter knives?

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Victorian Liberal state president Michael Kroger

The Liberal Party civil war has begun! From tunnels dug beneath Athenaeum Clubs, chi-chi little eastern ‘burbs trattorias, and the worsted section of Henry Bucks, members of insurgent group, the Lib Ming* have burst out, all guns blazing, blood spattering their black chinos. They’re fanatical, they’re organised, and they are of one mind: to halt the party’s creeping sideways moves towards "socialism" at state and federal level.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Liberal Party: Civil War — a blockbuster in the making

  1. Xoanon

    I should be amused, Guy, but actually you’re scaring me. How is this country to get the leadership it sorely needs when the major paries are becoming even further a pair of theatrical performing companies with no interest in the common good?

  2. AR

    Niemöller for the 21stC? “First they are ignored, then pitied, later derided, mocked and excused as “poor things who can’t help it”, but when we stop laughing it’ll be too late”.
    The Short March through the Institutions – who said that tories, unlike the higher primates, can’t learn, even if only by mimicking Trots?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close