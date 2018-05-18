Liberal Party: Civil War — a blockbuster in the making
Will the Liberal civil war provide as much entertainment as Labor’s night of the long butter knives?
Victorian Liberal state president Michael Kroger
The Liberal Party civil war has begun! From tunnels dug beneath Athenaeum Clubs, chi-chi little eastern ‘burbs trattorias, and the worsted section of Henry Bucks, members of insurgent group, the Lib Ming* have burst out, all guns blazing, blood spattering their black chinos. They’re fanatical, they’re organised, and they are of one mind: to halt the party’s creeping sideways moves towards "socialism" at state and federal level.
I should be amused, Guy, but actually you’re scaring me. How is this country to get the leadership it sorely needs when the major paries are becoming even further a pair of theatrical performing companies with no interest in the common good?
Niemöller for the 21stC? “First they are ignored, then pitied, later derided, mocked and excused as “poor things who can’t help it”, but when we stop laughing it’ll be too late”.
The Short March through the Institutions – who said that tories, unlike the higher primates, can’t learn, even if only by mimicking Trots?