Does raising the minimum wage put bosses off hiring new staff?
On the very last day that the FWC was doing consultation for its next wage decision, the RBA published a study showing that rising minimum wages don’t hurt employment.
May 18, 2018
There's good news for anyone making $18.29 an hour, Australia’s minimum wage.
The next decision on minimum wages is due out soon, and the Fair Work Commission will hopefully consider a new study published by the Reserve Bank of Australia. It provides strong evidence that lifting minimum wages is all upside. Last year, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) lifted minimum wages by a generous 3.3%. There was the predictable chorus of dissent. But as the commission considers its next decision, partisan rhetoric will hopefully be drowned out by actual evidence.