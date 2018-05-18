Want to fix endless wage stagnation? Go on strike.
It's hard to see how any long-term return to higher wages growth will be achieved without a significant rise in strikes, which have been at historically low levels for many years.
Australia's has a record low level of industrial disputation, and record low levels of union membership. Areas of legitimate industrial dispute have been narrowed; courts have confected reasons to narrow it further. Workers have also endured several years of wage stagnation -- though that is purely coincidence, according to a number of economic commentators.
The Reserve Bank's solution for wage stagnation -- though it forecasts only a "gradual" rise in growth -- is that, in the words of governor Phillip Low, "it would be a good thing" if "workers [were] prepared to ask for larger wage rises." That, of course, is what unions exist to do, in part -- unless it's the SDA, in which case you raison d'etre, apparently, is to undermine your own members' wages.
2 thoughts on “Want to fix endless wage stagnation? Go on strike.”
Don’t you know Bernard it is illegal to strike? This has been the decisions of the FWC over many years. You have to go through a long protracted process of negotiation – all to favour the employer – and you can be effectively fobbed off for years. This is what has happened to the public sector . The EAs that have been signed have been shitty for the employees and the Home Affairs guys are waiting earnestly for a decision by the FWC after 5 years without a pay rise. This is the deliberat result of action whereby the CPSU – the union representing the workers in the public sector – have had to endure years of bad faith negotiations by both their agenceis, the DIBP and the ABF (Now Home Affairs), and the Public Service Commission. Any article for negoation had to be cleared by both the agency and the PSC. Now the matter has gone to the FWC but it took years to do so and the strikes that Bernard speaks of only occurred after several years of negotiation. They were illegal and unprotected. I can’t see a wealthy benefactor bailing them out. The CFMEU does but the CPSU won’t. I don’t know what Bernard is asking for but it is vain at best and more in hope than anything constructive.
None could disagree about the legal impediments and cultural opprobrium heaped on workers & unions – thanks a heap HawKeating.
The article mentions that today’s workforce is virtually double that of the 80s, when 1.5M days were ‘lost’ (! where did they go, could they be found again?), how come the obvious connection is not made as to the major reasons for stagnation?
1) the abolition of manufacturing as a “good thing” leading to mass, condition averse, service work,
2) regarding paper shuffling as valid employment – for the short period before automation obviates it which brings
3) a dog-eat-dog society.
Not as if this is a mysterious or an accidental occurrence.
2)