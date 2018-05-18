Australia's has a record low level of industrial disputation, and record low levels of union membership. Areas of legitimate industrial dispute have been narrowed; courts have confected reasons to narrow it further. Workers have also endured several years of wage stagnation -- though that is purely coincidence, according to a number of economic commentators.

The Reserve Bank's solution for wage stagnation -- though it forecasts only a "gradual" rise in growth -- is that, in the words of governor Phillip Low, "it would be a good thing" if "workers [were] prepared to ask for larger wage rises." That, of course, is what unions exist to do, in part -- unless it's the SDA, in which case you raison d'etre, apparently, is to undermine your own members' wages.