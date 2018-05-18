Sections Menu

May 18, 2018

Are political interviews a waste of time?

Crikey readers respond to our first report on the art of the political interview, as well as Israel's deadly attacks in Gaza.

We launched the first part of our new mini-series on political interviews yesterday, and it inspired a great number of responses from readers. Predictably, most followed a similar line: most interviews are pretty dreadful! It's worth considering why that is. Does it come down to a drop in journalistic skill, a lack of courage from pollies, or a terrible combination of the two. What do audiences actually want? Stay tuned for more in the series. 

 

