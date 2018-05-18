A guide to Australia’s (many) political dynasties
With the preselection of Georgina Downer in the seat of Mayo, Crikey looks at whether Australia may be more prone to political dynasties than we might think.
May 18, 2018
This week brought the news that Georgina Downer has been preselected as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Mayo (recently vacated by the Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie, who was taken in the great Section 44 purges of 2017/18). Should she be successful in the upcoming byelection, Downer -- a research fellow with the right wing think tank the Institute of Public Affairs -- will be the fourth consecutive generation of the Downer family to serve prominently in Australian politics.
Australia is, it turns out, more seduced by dynastic authority than we like to think.
Pity about this country having such a shallow political gene pool.
Is there no medication for it or does it require major surgery?
How about changing the rules so no-one can serve more than two consecutive terms in parliament – either in the house of reps or the senate. This would mean that each elected person knows they have only six years (0r eight if we go to four year terms, preferably fixed). So they know they have a limited time to do something (anything) which has impelled them to seek election. Gets rid of those who are there with no ideas of what needs to be done. Further, a period equal to the time served before being appointed to any government body or employer (or union) group. Perhaps we would see a re-invigorated parliament including people from all walks of life, and get rid of the career politicians such as are filling up the benches. This could also have the effect of restoring the public service to its intended role of giving frank and sensible advice. Something has to be better than what we now have.
What great ideas, Mary. We can only dream, methinks.
Excellent suggestion!
I’d vote for that.