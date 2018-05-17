Sections Menu

May 17, 2018

Wage stagnation is a major failing of our governing class

Policymakers, refusing to accept that their wage growth thinking is deeply flawed, serve nothing but the interests of profitable corporations.

Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer

Politics editor / Crikey business and media commentator

The forecasts tell a sad story. According to Scott Morrison back in 2016, we should currently be enjoying wages growth of 2.75% -- pathetically low by the standards of the recent years. A year later, he downgraded that to 2.5%. And last December, nearly half way through 2017-18, he dropped that to 2.25%.

With just one quarter to go, we're currently on 2.1%. And private sector workers can only dream of 2.25% -- they're on 1.9%. Many working in big industries like construction are seeing shrinking real wages despite our low inflation rate. The Reserve Bank is suggesting 2% might be the new speed limit for wages growth.

One thought on “Wage stagnation is a major failing of our governing class

  1. TraceyR

    There’s an elephant in the room – it’s called immigration.
    Australia is importing workers at record numbers, 190,000 last year.
    No one wants to mention it because of fear of being associated with Pauline Hanson, but if big business can import cheaper workers from overseas, no one is getting a pay-rise.

