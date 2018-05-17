This is the first in a multi-part mini-series on the art of the political interview. The entire series will be collected here.

On April 22 this year, Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer sat down with Barrie Cassidy on ABC's Insiders. After years of damning reports about banking practices and calls from both their left and right, her government had bowed and established a royal commission. It was roughly a week into the second round of public hearings, which were revealing scandals that shocked even seasoned financial journalists. What Cassidy wanted -- as, one would assume, did a sizeable portion of his audience -- was the admission that the government should have, at the very least, put the commission in place earlier.