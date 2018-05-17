Sections Menu

The art of the political interview

May 17, 2018

The art of the political interview: the interrogators reveal their hand

How do you break down obstinate stonewalling? How do you catch an evasive pollie? Find out, in part one of our brand-new mini-series.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

This is the first in a multi-part mini-series on the art of the political interview. The entire series will be collected here.

On April 22 this year, Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer sat down with Barrie Cassidy on ABC's Insiders. After years of damning reports about banking practices and calls from both their left and right, her government had bowed and established a royal commission. It was roughly a week into the second round of public hearings, which were revealing scandals that shocked even seasoned financial journalists. What Cassidy wanted -- as, one would assume, did a sizeable portion of his audience -- was the admission that the government should have, at the very least, put the commission in place earlier.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in The art of the political interview

    You may also like

    Topics

    1 comments

    Leave a comment

    One thought on “The art of the political interview: the interrogators reveal their hand

    1. MJM

      “errant disbelief” ?? Nothing errant about it.
      arrant |ˈarənt|
      adjective [ attrib. ] dated
      complete, utter: what arrant nonsense!

      Yep that’s it.

    Share this article with a friend

    Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

    Your details

    Your friend's details

    Sending...
    Close