Razer: I had John Howard all wrong
Either Helen Razer spent 11 years overthinking Howard, or Howard spent the last 11 learning to believe his own cack. Either way, his submission to the Religious Freedom Review is proof that one of them is bonkers.
May 17, 2018
Either Helen Razer spent 11 years overthinking Howard, or Howard spent the last 11 learning to believe his own cack. Either way, his submission to the Religious Freedom Review is proof that one of them is bonkers.
The Howard Years were hostile. Well, they felt that way to me. Probably to many Muslims, to residents of remote communities and to any sod ineligible for that era’s generous welfare. Which, if you’ve forgotten, was any sod not already stinking asset-rich.
Throughout the misery of internment, I thought of John.