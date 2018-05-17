Sections Menu

May 17, 2018

Nationals reject science to keep sheep slaughter afloat

The National Party has succeeded in keeping the brutal live sheep export industry alive, insisting that the bureaucrats at the heart of its failed regulatory system can be trusted to fix it.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud

The government has rejected evidence of the animal welfare impacts of live sheep exports to the Middle East in warmer months in favour of an "independent" report by a former consultant to one of the worst violators of current rules -- and despite admitting the Department of Agriculture lied to it.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Nationals reject science to keep sheep slaughter afloat

  1. Paul

    All sounds a bit like the banks all over again. I guess we will have to wait until we have a civilized government before anything changes.

  2. margaret handasyde

    Littleproud amongst almost all Liberals, have no intention to observe the principals of animal welfare. Money and power are their sole concern.

  3. Desmond Graham

    It is not the politicians not doing their job – as has come to light other government agencies it is the permanent employees not doing their job.
    I have always maintained that the show UTOPIA was a documentary not a TV entertainment genre.

    What about a Royal Commission into the public service?

