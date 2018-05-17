Like something out of Stalinist Russia or current China, current 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch seems to have been erased without explanation or trace in the company's new management structure, once the US$ 66 billion deal with Disney is done. A statement issued overnight and on the Fox website shows that Lachlan Murdoch is in as executive chairman/CEO, and Rupert Murdoch is still there as co-chair, but James Murdoch has vanished, erased by the board (which is dominated by Lachlan and Rupert).

In fact, James' standalone CEO position has gone too. While Lachlan is CEO and executive chair, there has been a new slot created: chief operating officer, which will be filled by John Nallen, the long-serving finance chief of Fox.