May 17, 2018

The worst kind of mistake … good feud guide … Tele’s beat-up not based on ‘fact’ …

The Herald Sun has incorrectly identified a picture of a young girl who died in a road accident in Melbourne. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

The worst kind of mistake. The Herald Sun has apologised to the family of a teenager killed in a truck crash, after incorrectly identifying a picture of her sister in its front page photograph today. Aivy Nguyen, 14, was killed in Melbourne yesterday when she was hit by a truck. On the Sun's front page, a picture that was captioned as being of Aivy and her mother, had actually cropped Aivy out and showed her sister and mother.

 

