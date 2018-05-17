The worst kind of mistake. The Herald Sun has apologised to the family of a teenager killed in a truck crash, after incorrectly identifying a picture of her sister in its front page photograph today. Aivy Nguyen, 14, was killed in Melbourne yesterday when she was hit by a truck. On the Sun's front page, a picture that was captioned as being of Aivy and her mother, had actually cropped Aivy out and showed her sister and mother.