Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

May 17, 2018

A struggle for nine and a solid night for the ABC, despite some dips.

Seven won total people and all the major demos, Nine won the main channels. MasterChef weakened for Ten (1.04 million viewers nationally), House Rules lifted a little for Seven (1.11 million nationally). Young Sheldon struggled for Nine at 7.30pm with 1 million nationally -- a third down on the debut earlier in the year. The ABC’s 8pm to 9.40pm slots did well -- Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery averaged 876,000, Gruen had 1.07 million around 9.10pm and The Weekly With Charlie Pickering had 909,000 after that. That is why the ABC slipped into third spot in total people and in the main channels in front of Ten. The ABC’s strength last night was despite the 7pm News dipping out of the national top 10 for a long time with 1.01 million national viewers.

In regional areas, Seven’s night with the 6pm news on top at 609,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 496,000, House Rules on 464,000, then Home and Away in with 427,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 420,000.

