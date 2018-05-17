Another 20,000 words on the Trinity Grammar haircut?
Crikey readers respond to the media's coverage of the Trinity Grammar haircut, plus the ongoing war with the ABC.
May 17, 2018
The irony of running a story about how many stories have been written on the controversial haircut at Trinity Grammar was not lost on us yesterday, but it was certainly a fair point raised by some readers! That being said, the topic did provoke more general discussion about the story's news interest; maybe Australia's not so done with it after all.