Inside the story of the decade: how the media covered the Trinity Grammar haircut
Just how did the media manage to dedicate 50,000 words and hours of airtime to this issue?
May 16, 2018
If you can believe it, it's been just two months since The Age broke the story of a deputy principal sacked at a prestigious Melbourne private school for cutting a student's hair. Since then, incredibly, almost 50,000 words have been published in Australia on the story.
The Age's editor Alex Lavelle told readers in the few days after the original story that it had received 400,000 page views. That's not even to mention coverage on breakfast television, talkback radio and the ABC's flagship current affairs program 7.30.
3 thoughts on “Inside the story of the decade: how the media covered the Trinity Grammar haircut”
It’s good to know that we’ve got our priorities right. We could be wasting our time and our words on bagatelles like climate change, inequality, murder of innocents by armies in several countries, you know, things that slip past us as we listen to breakfast radio. But a haircut? Now that’s news. And congratulations to Crikey for bringing us the haircut news that others won’t report.
Hopefully this is not about a haircut but a broader issue – conformity, obedience, independence of thought, little thing like that?
Or am I dreaming?
And you don’t see the irony in writing about it?