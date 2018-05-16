Sections Menu

Media

May 16, 2018

Inside the story of the decade: how the media covered the Trinity Grammar haircut

Just how did the media manage to dedicate 50,000 words and hours of airtime to this issue?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

If you can believe it, it's been just two months since The Age broke the story of a deputy principal sacked at a prestigious Melbourne private school for cutting a student's hair. Since then, incredibly, almost 50,000 words have been published in Australia on the story.

The Age's editor Alex Lavelle told readers in the few days after the original story that it had received 400,000 page views. That's not even to mention coverage on breakfast television, talkback radio and the ABC's flagship current affairs program 7.30.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Inside the story of the decade: how the media covered the Trinity Grammar haircut

  1. Rais

    It’s good to know that we’ve got our priorities right. We could be wasting our time and our words on bagatelles like climate change, inequality, murder of innocents by armies in several countries, you know, things that slip past us as we listen to breakfast radio. But a haircut? Now that’s news. And congratulations to Crikey for bringing us the haircut news that others won’t report.

  2. AR

    Hopefully this is not about a haircut but a broader issue – conformity, obedience, independence of thought, little thing like that?
    Or am I dreaming?

  3. K

    And you don’t see the irony in writing about it?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close