Inside the story of the decade: how the media covered the Trinity Grammar haircut

If you can believe it, it's been just two months since The Age broke the story of a deputy principal sacked at a prestigious Melbourne private school for cutting a student's hair. Since then, incredibly, almost 50,000 words have been published in Australia on the story.

The Age's editor Alex Lavelle told readers in the few days after the original story that it had received 400,000 page views. That's not even to mention coverage on breakfast television, talkback radio and the ABC's flagship current affairs program 7.30.