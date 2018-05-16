Phnom Penh Post hacking claims. A Cambodian human rights group claims that a Vietnamese state-linked hacking group has used the recently sold Phnom Penh Post to hack its system, the ABC reports. Naly Pilorge, director of the group called Licadho, told the ABC that computers in their office had been targeted by malicious code when they visited the Post's website.

The Post was sold to a Malaysian investor from Australian businessman Bill Clough last week, prompting fears about press freedom in the south-east Asian country. The new owner Sivakumar S Ganapathy has a PR firm with ties to the Cambodian government, and since the sale became public he has demanded a story about him be removed, prompting the mass resignation of staff at the paper.