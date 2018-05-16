Sections Menu

Side View

May 16, 2018

Italian politics, Australian flat earthers and the universal despair of commuting

Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: what’s happening in Italy, cyber board games and the existential despair of commuting.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

VARIETY ITALIAN STYLE

You might have seen occasional reports about the ongoing political uncertainty in Italy following the March election. Maybe you dismissed it as a continuation of, well, the last 70 years of Italian politics. But with Five Star Movement and the League parties set to join forces, this is definitely not business as usual as far as the European Union goes. Politico.eu has an explainer on what it means for Europe, and why it’s (yet another) win for Vladimir Putin. Meantime, Gallic hopes that French will become the, um, lingua franca of the EU in the wake of Brexit have been dashed — the absence of the Brits will mean English could become the new neutral language of the union.

THE LATEST FROM THE INTERNOT

Good old-fashioned wargaming is coming back into style for generals, armchair and otherwise: a board game based on the UK National Cyber Security Strategy, in which players take turns playing as Russia and the UK, is proving a valuable training aid for military and policy planners confronting the possible impacts of a cyber war (can a movie based on the game be far behind)?

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Side View

    You may also like

    Topics

    0 comments

    Leave a comment

    Share this article with a friend

    Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

    Your details

    Your friend's details

    Sending...
    Close