Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Tuesday night was a night for everyone according to the ratings. Seven topped total people and the main channels (very narrowly) over Nine and Ten. And Seven nudged home in 25 to 54s. House Rules couldn’t crack a million viewers nationally -- 990,000. Weak and tired. Nine did well, hanging in there with some odds and sods while Ten though saw another solid night for MasterChef (1.09 million) and narrow wins in 18 to 39s and 18 to 49s. The top five programs were again Seven's and Nine’s 6pm to 7pm news, plus A Current Affair 7pm. That House Rules and MasterChef couldn’t attract enough viewers to top the most watched list for yet another night nationally (in the metros and regions) tells us how jaded the audience has become about these expensive "reality" programs.

Nine had a Megan Markle special at 9pm -- 472,000 nationally -- like me, the country is so over it. The ABC’s 7.30 was weak, 705,000 nationally against 801,000 for the 7pm part of The Project (including 471,000 in the metros against 558,000).