Sections Menu

Federal

May 16, 2018

Government’s Gaza response part of our enabling of Netanyahu’s butchery

After Trump, the Turnbull government is the biggest international enabler of the Netanyahu government's commitment to the brutal status quo of occupation in Palestine.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

The Netanyahu government finally slaughtered so many Palestinians that, after weeks of silence about dozens of other killings, the Turnbull government had to react. Like plenty of media outlets, though, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was struck by a sudden attack of passive voice. In a media release titled "Palestinian Protests in Gaza" (not, say, "Mass Murder By The IDF"), Bishop expressed the government's "deep regret and sadness over the loss of life and injury", as if some vast accident had struck the sixty dead victims of Israeli Defence Force bullets and tear gas.

The nearest the government came to actual criticism of Israel -- or even a faint allusion that the sixty people were dead as a result of IDF actions -- came in its call for "Israel to be proportionate in its response and refrain from excessive use of force." Of course, Palestinians were also urged to refrain from violence, in the time-honoured "we urge both sides to show restraint" model of equating heavily armed government forces and unarmed protesters who have been mown down by them.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close