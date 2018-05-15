Sections Menu

May 15, 2018

RBA warns unemployment will have to fall further before wages can rise

RBA deputy governor Guy Debelle said that the wage price index could undershoot the government's estimation.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

With the all important March quarter wage price index (WPI) out tomorrow at 11.30am, a senior Reserve Bank official has warned there’s a chance that unemployment will have to fall further than the central bank has forecast -- 5.25% -- from the middle of next year onwards, in order to get wage rises above the 2% level as measured by the WPI.

The March quarter WPI is expected to come in around 2.1%, unchanged from the December reading. If that happens, it will mean the index will undershoot the government’s budget forecast of 2.5% (which was cut from the very optimistic 2.75% a year ago).

4 comments

4 thoughts on "RBA warns unemployment will have to fall further before wages can rise

  1. Junter

    Does unemployed include only those with less than 1 hour’s paid work a week?
    Is the change in definition where the breakdown has occurred in the statistical relationship with wages?

  2. Itsarort

    Actually, wages will rise if and only if workers take strike action like we haven’t seen for 25 years.

    1. Paul Guy

      Damn right. Unless workers unite, join a union and take action the greedy bosses will continue to short-change them.

  3. Michael

    Economists seem to have not fully considered the impact of ‘off-shoring’ and globalisation on labour and wage pressures. A shortage of labour, or a demand for higher wages, is met by labour hire business and sourcing product from overseas. Few Australian businesses can unilaterally increase prices, and this seems to have put a ‘cap’ on employment growth (hours worked) and wage pressure.

