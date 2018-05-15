The Odéon-Théâtre de France, occupied by protestors for a month from May 1968

Fifty years ago this month, many millions of workers, students, and others uncategorised by history, came together to “shit the bed”. Such was the view of Charles de Gaulle, a man whose French presidency survived a general strike, and one whose talent for diminishing opposition survives to the present. By the end of May 1968, the General had amassed great support through his representation of protest: those who spoke were at once incontinent children to be pitied and “tyrants” to be feared.