Razer: sorting truth from treachery in the legacy of Paris, 1968
For too many, the 1968 Paris protests are an apolitical memory. For others, they paved the way for neoliberalism's global domination.
May 15, 2018
For too many, the 1968 Paris protests are an apolitical memory. For others, they paved the way for neoliberalism's global domination.
The Odéon-Théâtre de France, occupied by protestors for a month from May 1968
Fifty years ago this month, many millions of workers, students, and others uncategorised by history, came together to “shit the bed”. Such was the view of Charles de Gaulle, a man whose French presidency survived a general strike, and one whose talent for diminishing opposition survives to the present. By the end of May 1968, the General had amassed great support through his representation of protest: those who spoke were at once incontinent children to be pitied and “tyrants” to be feared.