HaveDied: New York Times causes fury over report of Israeli killing

Like most major news outlets, The New York Times’ current report on today's news from Gaza reads: “Israel Kills Dozens at Gaza Border as US Embassy Opens in Jerusalem”. However, things weren't quite so clear in their initial headline and their tweet description posted on Monday night.

In sharp contrast to the piece's current headline, The New York Times tweeted: “Dozens of Palestinians have died in protests as the US prepares to open its Jerusalem Embassy". The fact that the description neither ascribed the act to Israel nor employed the word "kill" sparked outrage on Twitter. Israeli forces killed at least 52 Palestinians and wounded 2400 others in the protest.