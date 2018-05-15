Sections Menu

Media Files

May 15, 2018

News Corp Adelaide redundancies … ‘No Mayo nays’ … trouble brewing for Ten’s owner …

News Corp has cut subediting jobs in Adelaide and will further outsource to production company PageMasters in an attempt to reduce print costs. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

News Corp Adelaide redundancies. News Corp is outsourcing subediting jobs in Adelaide to AAP-owned production company PageMasters. The Australian reported yesterday that 20 subs' jobs would go, and fewer than five photographers from The AdvertiserSunday Mail and Messenger community newspaper group, but a News Corp spokeswomen wouldn't today confirm numbers, saying it was still consulting on the cuts. She said News Corp would first ask for voluntary redundancies, and look at other options including redeployment. "We are specifically looking at ways we can reduce our print production costs ... Our aim is to outsource the majority of print production to Pagemasters from July 1," she said.

The Advertisewas among the News Corp newspapers last year to have most of its photographers made redundant, and a deal made with AAP to outsource their photography work. AAP took on many of the photographers made redundant as part of that agreement. News Corp is a shareholder in AAP, along with Fairfax Media and Seven West Media.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close