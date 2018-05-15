News Corp Adelaide redundancies. News Corp is outsourcing subediting jobs in Adelaide to AAP-owned production company PageMasters. The Australian reported yesterday that 20 subs' jobs would go, and fewer than five photographers from The Advertiser, Sunday Mail and Messenger community newspaper group, but a News Corp spokeswomen wouldn't today confirm numbers, saying it was still consulting on the cuts. She said News Corp would first ask for voluntary redundancies, and look at other options including redeployment. "We are specifically looking at ways we can reduce our print production costs ... Our aim is to outsource the majority of print production to Pagemasters from July 1," she said.

The Advertiser was among the News Corp newspapers last year to have most of its photographers made redundant, and a deal made with AAP to outsource their photography work. AAP took on many of the photographers made redundant as part of that agreement. News Corp is a shareholder in AAP, along with Fairfax Media and Seven West Media.