Rundle: hovering between reality and a dream in the local café
Too much screen time isn't going to turn humans into vacant automatons. But it is possible to get things wrong within cultures, and to do so for decades at a time.
May 15, 2018
The local café, Sunday morning. Your correspondent is there when it opens, to write another deathful screed. The local families start to arrive about two hours later.
It’s a young family area. Or at least, it’s a young family café, concrete floors and raw-wood big tables, the requisite two novel items on the breakfast menu among a sea of smashed avo. It is, to a degree, a toughening-up obstacle course for toddlers. There’s nothing like belly-flopping on a concrete floor to really reinforce the concept of object permanence, and every corner of every table could have your "I" out.*