How Google became the internet’s biggest standover man

There’s that classic line in The Usual Suspects, where Roger "Verbal" Kint observes, “the greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist.” While Google isn’t fooling the world as to its existence, it does a remarkably good job at fooling almost everyone as to its depravity.

When Google IPOd back in 2004, the company’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in a letter to shareholders, famously claimed its motto was "don’t be evil". Devised by the creator of Gmail, Paul Buchheit, who noted, “It’s … a bit of a jab at a lot of the other companies, especially our competitors, who at the time, in our opinion, were kind of exploiting the users to some extent.”