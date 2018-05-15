Sections Menu

May 15, 2018

How Google became the internet’s biggest standover man

A recent submission to the ACCC enquiry shows that Australian businesses are being played by the search engine monopoly holders.

Adam Schwab — Business director and commentator

Adam Schwab

Business director and commentator

There’s that classic line in The Usual Suspects, where Roger "Verbal" Kint observes, “the greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist.” While Google isn’t fooling the world as to its existence, it does a remarkably good job at fooling almost everyone as to its depravity.

When Google IPOd back in 2004, the company’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in a letter to shareholders, famously claimed its motto was "don’t be evil".  Devised by the creator of Gmail, Paul Buchheit, who noted, “It’s … a bit of a jab at a lot of the other companies, especially our competitors, who at the time, in our opinion, were kind of exploiting the users to some extent.”

5 comments





  1. Di Keller

    If we have a competition for most evil, Facebok wins hands down. Google is about money, Facebook is about ultimate control.

  2. Woopwoop

    I just used Google to find the real originator of that quote, Charles Baudelaire:
    “La plus belle des ruses du diable est de vous persuader qu’il n’existe pas.”
    (The finest trick of the devil is to persuade you that he does not exist)

    1. Di Keller

      DuckDuckgo would have worked 🙂

  3. federali

    the only solution is to internationalise google – publicly owned by the UN or whatever world federal government can be put in place.

  4. bushby jane

    Surely Google should be challenged in court over their disregard of ownership of trademarks and patents.

