Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

May 15, 2018

A rare night where everyone was happy.

There was something in it for everyone last night, even SBS, which had a slightly better Monday night. The ABC’s parade of news and current affairs programs did OK, but they remain off the pace of previous years in terms of viewing numbers, especially Australian Story (803,000 nationally) which used to be a weak night in the metros. It has been hurt by the slide in viewers from the 7pm ABC News and 7.30 which had a little spark last night with the Leigh Sales interview with Hillary Clinton -- 936,000 viewers nationally. 

The Voice did ok for Nine -- 1.27 million for the start of another week. MasterChef grabbed 1.10 million nationally at the start of its cycle on Ten and House Rules brought up the rear with 1.09 million for Seven. But when the top five programs nationally are news and current affairs programs from 6pm to 7.30pm, you know the post 7.30pm stuff, especially on the commercial networks is pretty average, boring in fact -- seen it all before, same old, same old. Nine won total people, the main channels and shares the demos with Seven and Ten.

