Secret cables reveal Bishop likely knew Gaza conflict would escalate
Correspondence released by DFAT shows diplomats warned that more deaths were likely during upcoming demonstrations in Gaza. Turnbull and Bishop have remained largely silent.
May 15, 2018
Correspondence released by DFAT shows diplomats warned that more deaths were likely during upcoming demonstrations in Gaza. Turnbull and Bishop have remained largely silent.
Julie Bishop’s department has closely monitored the deaths of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces during protests in Gaza in the last month, even predicting causalities before they occurred, while the government has, until today, maintained a public silence on the escalating violence.
Diplomatic cables, obtained by Crikey under freedom of information laws, reveal that the Tel Aviv embassy briefed Canberra last month about the killing of dozens of Palestinian protesters at the Israel-Gaza border while anticipating further causalities.