Palestinian protesters during clashes after protests near the border with Israel on the eastern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIANS KILLED

Israeli forces have killed more than 50 Palestinian protesters, and wounded over 2200, as Gaza residents rallied against yesterday’s opening of the relocated US embassy in Jerusalem.

The ABC reports that rallies against the Jerusalem embassy, announced by Donald Trump in December and officially opened last night with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have been held since March but escalated last night as tens of thousands protested at locations across the region. According to Gaza’s ministry of health, Israeli snipers have killed dozens of protesters over the last six weeks but, with dozens now dead including a a 14-year-old boy, today marks the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 war.

With no reports of injured Israelis since riots began, a United Nations anti-discrimination committee has since condemned Israel for using “disproportionate force”.

SUICIDAL TEEN FORCED BACK TO NAURU

An Iranian refugee and her 17-year-old son, at risk of suicide, have been forcibly returned to Nauru against psychiatric advice.

The Guardian reports that Fatemah and her son, known by the alias “Hamid”, had been in Taiwan for two months, after Hamid’s suicidal ideation resulted in them being transferred from the Australian-run camp on Nauru. Despite psychiatric reports saying Hamid’s mental illness was caused and exacerbated by his five years in detention, and experts warning against his return, Australian Border Force officials took the pair from their Taipei accommodation, removed their phones, placed them in two separate vans with four guards each, and chartered them back to Nauru.

ESCAPEE ATHLETES RESURFACE

Nineteen African athletes have reached Sydney to seek asylum after disappearing from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

The Daily Telegraph ($) reports that visas for some of the athletes, who hail from Cameroon, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Rwanda, expire at midnight tonight. Immigration lawyers have confirmed that some have also sought legal advice on how to seek asylum in Australia, although approval for bridging visas would require the athletes lodge applications before tonight’s deadline.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I think Australians need to be for Australians, Americans need to be for Americans, and whether it’s Russia in a secret way interfering with our election and producing more than 3500 ads to try to confuse our electorate, to try to damage me, or the Chinese looking to try to influence policy, we should say no. Hillary Clinton

The would-be leader of a nation whose No. 1 foreign policy strategy for the past 60 years has centred on meddling in other countries’ elections, warns against meddling in elections.

