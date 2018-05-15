Broader force: airports become a dead zone for your basic human rights

After allocating half a billion dollars -- without justification -- in national security spending in the budget, the government today ramped up its security theatrics with an unprecedented attack on basic civil rights. The Prime Minister and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton announced that federal police would be given the power to demand identification documents from anyone in an airport.

"You don't have to, there's no law that requires you to but it's hard to think of anyone that wouldn't have some ID and wouldn't be able to say a bit about themselves," Turnbull said in justifying the new laws.