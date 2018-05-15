Broader force: airports become a dead zone for your basic human rights
Police will be given new parties to override civil liberties in airports, as the government wastes hundreds of millions on security theatre.
May 15, 2018
After allocating half a billion dollars -- without justification -- in national security spending in the budget, the government today ramped up its security theatrics with an unprecedented attack on basic civil rights. The Prime Minister and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton announced that federal police would be given the power to demand identification documents from anyone in an airport.
"You don't have to, there's no law that requires you to but it's hard to think of anyone that wouldn't have some ID and wouldn't be able to say a bit about themselves," Turnbull said in justifying the new laws.
17 thoughts on “Broader force: airports become a dead zone for your basic human rights”
Wow. There’s some great journalist meat on offer to find out who’s getting those contracts and what their relationship to the Liberal Party might be. Who’ll win the tray?
Spook the horses. Is that an election on the wind?
And is Turnbull buying Dutton’s loyalty with $500 Million and extra powers? Of course there won’t be any racial profiling though. Wink, wink.
“The Prime Minister and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton announced that federal police would be given the power to demand identification documents from anyone in an airport.”
DFAT and ASIO have a fetish or, at the very least, an obsession as to security at ALL airports around Australia. It is also a very grave mistake to consider the obsession as abetted by the LCP. The same idiocy prevailed under Labur governments. There exists, in Australia, an Aviation Security Identification Card (ASIC) that is mandatory for anyone engaged in services germane to airports. There are three categories of card but the holder does not receive a card unless a “vetting” process has been performed on the applicant.
A “Red” card is necessary for access to a grass strip in the middle of nowhere that might incur two landings per month. A red card (with privileges) is also necessary for any of the airports at a capital city. The obsession is with airports and not shopping centres. Acts of terrorism have occurred in cafes (of late) but not at airports. Interesting huh?
Assuming that only Economy-class passengers will be confronted (and thier well-wishers) {terrorism tends to attract those from the lower orders} then, with regard to shopping centres, perhaps welfare recipients (including all pensioners) shall be compelled to display a symbol (yellow star? – na, that’s been used) so that the retailers can ascertain the latent risk to their businesses by the customers and ditto for the security staff pertaining to the shopping centre.
I hope someone is keeping a total of all this wasted cash – $100 million for a mausoleum in France; $400 million or so for Anzac centenary celebrations (more than all the other participants combined); $50 million for Captain Cook; another $500 million for the War Memorial – not mention ships and submarines and F35’s
Next thing you know we’ll be exporting military weapons.
The price of keeping Dutton from challenging the leadership, hey?
Leaving the defense budget to one side the money for icons does seem a but absurd. However consider the cost of the security fetish with airports.
The security at (regional) airports stuff got underway circa 2004/5. A playwright of some talent would be required to describe the time, travel, per dems and god knows what else to conduct utterly idiotic and ineffective meetings about the place. Is, for example, Grafton (
either location) ever likely to be a terrorist site? Yep, according to our betters.
As for security staff training – bottles of wine were confiscated at Newman (WA) but “approved” at Brome. Despite the training – to say nothing of the cost – there was not a shred of consistency as to what passengers could take on board. The matter is rather more uniform now but it did take a decade but the most important question is : “to what purpose and could the cost be justified for satisfying a figment of one’s imagination. “?
Police demanding identification papers without cause, restraint, or restriction.
Answerable to no one, with untrammelled authority and unchallenged power to detain.
Now where in history have I heard that scenario before?
Hmmm. So it’s not the migrants and Muslims being ‘un-Australian’ and trashing our traditional values after all. It’s the so-called ‘conservatives’. What silly lefties don’t understand is that it is sometimes necessary to trash our values and way of life to protect our values and way of life.
“The Prime Minister and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton announced . . . . . the power to demand identification documents from anyone in the airport.”
“You don’t have to, there’s no law . . . . Turnbull said in justifying the new laws,”
Correct me if wrong . . . is the Prime Minister indirectly intimidating Australian citizens on Australian soil?
Dutton and his Blackshirts rule all airport precincts. What, one imagines, will eventuate should a citizen reject demand for identification on apprehension by said Blackshirts? Are we being asked to believe that Dutton’s underlings will retreat with a smile; and just wave one through? Not bloody likely! Contrary to the Prime Minister’s deceitful throw-away; Dutton’s growing access to more and more totalitarian powers will be enforced.
Australia is at a crossroads.
Another gilded cloak for Emperor Dutton to hide his naked ambition?
Might be a good thing to be in Tasmania, there are no Federal Police at airports…. there again, this may be a way of gaining them as this govt considered that they cost too much previously.
Airport security is one reason why I use trains when ever possible. Lower stress and quicker to board a train than and aircraft.
Very smart move Peter. Don’t tell Mein Fuhrer.