US wage growth falls as the Trump buyback bonanza continues
As wages growth sputters in the US amidst the biggest share buyback boom in history, the Financial Review finally acknowledges reality on company tax cuts.
May 14, 2018
As wages growth sputters in the US amidst the biggest share buyback boom in history, the Financial Review finally acknowledges reality on company tax cuts.
Imagine our delight today when the Financial Review, after months of steadfastly ignoring what was happening with the Republican corporate tax cuts in the US, finally broached the issue today. Vesna Poljak provided us with an insight into the thinking of a bank strategist, Robert Buckland, who noted that there was an expectation that US companies "will invest the proceeds into new projects and job-boosting capacity improvements, bowing to the political mood in Washington". But his view was that "it's all very well giving CEOs cash but what you can't necessarily control is how they spend it. I can't help thinking that quite a lot of it will be handed to shareholders, through dividend increases or share buybacks."
Finally, the Fin acknowledges the share buyback boom!
3 thoughts on “US wage growth falls as the Trump buyback bonanza continues”
No doubt Morriscum & Malcontent will be desperately trying to downplay this information!
If you want Morrison to learn about this, get Shaun Micallef to feature on his show. Trouble is, no-one knows when we will see it again what with all the cuts to the ABC.
I think you will find Shouty MacShoutFace isn’t for turning. He’s too rusted on to the idiotic ideas of the Trump administration.