Sections Menu

Economy

May 14, 2018

US wage growth falls as the Trump buyback bonanza continues

As wages growth sputters in the US amidst the biggest share buyback boom in history, the Financial Review finally acknowledges reality on company tax cuts.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Imagine our delight today when the Financial Review, after months of steadfastly ignoring what was happening with the Republican corporate tax cuts in the US, finally broached the issue today. Vesna Poljak provided us with an insight into the thinking of a bank strategist, Robert Buckland, who noted that there was an expectation that US companies "will invest the proceeds into new projects and job-boosting capacity improvements, bowing to the political mood in Washington". But his view was that "it's all very well giving CEOs cash but what you can't necessarily control is how they spend it. I can't help thinking that quite a lot of it will be handed to shareholders, through dividend increases or share buybacks."

Finally, the Fin acknowledges the share buyback boom!

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Economy

You may also like

Topics

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “US wage growth falls as the Trump buyback bonanza continues

  1. Marcus Hicks

    No doubt Morriscum & Malcontent will be desperately trying to downplay this information!

  2. DF

    If you want Morrison to learn about this, get Shaun Micallef to feature on his show. Trouble is, no-one knows when we will see it again what with all the cuts to the ABC.

  3. Paul Guy

    I think you will find Shouty MacShoutFace isn’t for turning. He’s too rusted on to the idiotic ideas of the Trump administration.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close