US wage growth falls as the Trump buyback bonanza continues

Imagine our delight today when the Financial Review, after months of steadfastly ignoring what was happening with the Republican corporate tax cuts in the US, finally broached the issue today. Vesna Poljak provided us with an insight into the thinking of a bank strategist, Robert Buckland, who noted that there was an expectation that US companies "will invest the proceeds into new projects and job-boosting capacity improvements, bowing to the political mood in Washington". But his view was that "it's all very well giving CEOs cash but what you can't necessarily control is how they spend it. I can't help thinking that quite a lot of it will be handed to shareholders, through dividend increases or share buybacks."

Finally, the Fin acknowledges the share buyback boom!