EXCLUSIVE: the eternal glorious light of Pauline Hanson
This story is so exclusively exclusive it's going to make the front page of the Oz look like a middle school newsletter.
May 14, 2018
Following the news that Pauline Hanson's One Nation political party had appointed Pauline Hanson President for Life, Crikey can reveal the in-no-way-photoshopped, 100% genuine party constitution.
3 thoughts on “EXCLUSIVE: the eternal glorious light of Pauline Hanson”
Fake news reports that Pawline Hanson is not a cretin.
Crikey, what’s the point of these sniping, smug attempts at “satire”?
Hanson’s an idiot, move on – or examine her policies or politics or something, but this rubbish is a waste of my subscription.
I totally agree Bob.