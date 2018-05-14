Sections Menu

May 14, 2018

Sanctions-buster ZTE latest beneficiary of a Trump U-turn

Donald Trump's hard-and-fast policy positions only last until someone butters him — which is how Xi Jinping saved ZTE, a company guilty of trading with the world's worst regimes.

Glenn Dyer — Crikey business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Illustrating that even the most strident of Donald Trump's policy positions are only as firm as the last person who buttered him up, Chinese telecoms giant ZTE will benefit from the latest reversal by the Liar-In-Chief. In April, Trump hit the company with severe sanctions because of its sanctions-busting commerce with Iran and North Korea. Within weeks, ZTE was forced to the point of closure. But Trump -- days after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal -- reversed himself yesterday.

This is impressive logic even by Trump's standards -- Iran complies with the terms of the nuclear deal, but the US walks away from it; ZTE deliberately broke the sanctions imposed on Iran before the deal, but Trump vows to help it. Go figure. 

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Sanctions-buster ZTE latest beneficiary of a Trump U-turn

  1. X Ray

    president for life

  2. Marcus Hicks

    Logic is to Trump what sunlight is to Vampires!

