Senseless Prentice ousting a win for the new governing class
The defeat of Turnbull government minister Jane Prentice for LNP preselection illustrates how politics is becoming ever more like a professionalised career ladder rather than a democratic endeavour.
13 thoughts on “Senseless Prentice ousting a win for the new governing class”
Why indeed would you want to join that (Nasty) Boys Club?!
If Jane Prentice announced she was standing as an Independent, she would put the wind up Dutton and his minders who seem to have engineered this “coup”. In the circumstances she would probably pull a lot of votes from enraged Liberals, and quite possibly win the seat. Of course, being an obedient Liberal woman, she probably wont do that.
There is a longer history of “professional” politics and reporting on the same via “for profit” outlets; the Bob Menzies type was a lawyer as have been lots of politicians. Now many are ex-staffers, which equally gives them little in the arts of dialogue and compromise or face-to-face meetings with electorates. The further problem is the failure to debate policies seriously but rather to screech at the player, not the proposals. When I look at the LNP Cabinet, I see very little debate about policies rather, the constant bagging of the ALP which have not been held office for quite some time. Some Ministers do not appear to understand their portfolios, nor the idea of ministerial responsibility. I would include a few of the female ministers: I agree that the LNP has a huge problem about promoting women, but I hope that doesn’t mean we should be starry-eyed about say, a Margaret Thatcher.
Morrison, who was gifted Cook by the NSW Liberal Party executive in cahoots with the Daily Telegraph (in their conspiracy to undermine the choice of the Branch – Michael Towke – read here https://www.theleader.com.au/story/3519390/nasty-saga-you-nearly-missed-towke-tells-his-story/), essentially told Ms Prentice “Don’t let the door bang you on the bum on the way out” yesterday on Insiders.
I doubt we will hear a peep from Malcolm the Mouse, since it was branchstacking in Wentworth that saw him unseat a sitting member in Peter King. – http://insidestory.org.au/the-battle-for-wentworth/
With blood on their hands, Morrison and Mousey are not in any position to defend Ms Prentice.
Morrison is being quoted today saying there should not be intervention in this preselection because “that is not how our party operates”. A short memory or a sense of irony?
“A short memory or a sense of irony?” I suspect neither. It’s that good old sense of entitlement that the LNP boys share.
Sorry, can you please delete “been” in the 4th last line of my comment?
Perhaps it’s time for quotas of a different sort: a proportion of seats to be reserved for people who once had a “real” job.
It’s a sad day when working in the “tourism and events industry” is seen as a “real-world career”!
I just might stop consuming media. Today has just been a total slap shot against progressive ideas all over the shop. News Limited can destroy the ABC and have Get Up members tossed out of the Press Council. The LNP (by some measure) can get a rise in the polls just by handing cash over to the wealthy and big bizness?
What is going on? Perhaps I know even less than I thought I did – and I confess to not knowing much at all.
Mrs Prentice has been a member of the professional political class for a very long time. Initially as support or her husband Ian, a Young Liberal president in the 1960s and MLA for Toowong in the QLD Parliament in the Joh era until he lost his seat to Earle Bailey – a National.