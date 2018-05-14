How the media is covering (or not covering) the Margaret River tragedy
Aaron Cockman is being quoted as a "grieving father" now, but early reports painted him as a suspect. Why are we only hearing his version of events?
May 14, 2018
Aaron Cockman, the father of four children killed near Margaret River, WA.
Imagine being in an Australian newsroom last Friday. News breaks of several bodies discovered at an idyllic rural property in WA. Editors throwing away the playbook for the day, journalists jumping in company cars and on flights to a town outside Margaret River. Most would know no one in the town, have very little context for the crimes and are told only what the police are willing to reveal. They also face pressure to capture the biggest mass shooting in Australia since the Port Arthur Massacre.
16 thoughts on “How the media is covering (or not covering) the Margaret River tragedy”
Last para: “… until the case goes to trial”. What trial?
Cockman’s references to Jehovah had me worried.
I agree. If Peter Miles shot his wife, daughter, four grandchildren and then himself who will face trial? At most there will be a coroner’s court inquiry.
Cockman’s story may gloss over his own behaviour but that does not make his version of what happened on the morning of May 11th any less reliable.
Same thought as you MJM – surely to the coroner, not the magistrate.
Also, I question the use of “fulsomely” which generally means “abundant and cloying praise”. “Extensively” would have been a better adjective.
Thanks for this comment — I’ve changed the reference as it will likely be a coronial enquiry.
But Mr Miles placed an emergency call notifying the police of his crimes. You are apparently suggesting the possibility that Mr Cockman killed his wife and kids, without leaving any forensic evidence of his involvement, then went to the house, killed Mr Mile’s wife and then managed to coerce him at gun point to call 000 to report the crimes without raising any suspicion during the phone call that he was under duress, and again without leaving any forensic evidence he was there at the scene or held the weapon. He probably also has a solid alibi otherwise he probably would be a suspect by now, given the evidence on FB and elsewhere that he was stalking and harassing his ex. Sorry, but I find this article premature and irresponsible.
The police have not explicity said who made the call and we are forbidden to hear it.
A person can be a suspect without police declaring it. Cases can take years.
“A potent combination of factors has left us with … [whose?] version of events ?
Yes I wondered that too.
But I want to hear the story of Peter Miles. That gives ME context. My questions have been totally unaddressed.
I know I’ve been directed “not to speculate” but as someone who works on the QLD Frontier, as a therapist and who is myself 5th generation Australian I want to know:
Is he a 4th or 5th generation rural AUSTRALIAN? (WA has similar unaddressed violence and brutality in its colonial past)
Under what circumstances did his family migrate (or not??) to Australia?
Did the parents drink alcohol or smoke tobacco?
How did their historic family system seek to recover (or not) from war, violence, or Frontier experiences?
Had they ever sought counselling or were they situated in a culture of externalising blame?
These to me are interesting questions which might lead to transformation of culture of unaddressed, unhealed brutality and violence.
Thanks for this piece. I recalled hearing comments from a neighbour to the effect that she could understand the father being responsible for this tragedy but not the grandfather. Then suddenly, the father is the hero. No doubt he is in pain but as you rightly say, we will need to wait for the coroner to learn more about the circumstances. This tragedy seems to defy what we know about keeping families safe – community support and connectedness, licensed firearms and a mother prepared to speak up when she feels threatened. Where to from here?
I tuned out after the first reports knowing how we were going to be subjected to endless, speculative ramblings from baby
journos dispatched by their masters to hang around for soundbites and photo ops and non insights from neighbours. This awful situation should be left alone until some actual facts emerge. That won’t happen because of the old saw “if it bleeds it leads”. Just stfu fits nicely.
This is a very strange article. It must have been written well after the police said they were not looking for a suspect. In the circumstances throwing suspicion at a family member the police say they don’t suspect and talking about a trial is not the standard of journalism expected from Crikey.
It is standard policing. Say they have no need to look further, allows the real perp to feel safe.
The father of the kids has every right to be considered, his rantings are exactly the comments we hear from convicted killers. He is at the very least a risk to future partners. We will hear in the fullness of time what has really happened.
Australian press reporting of murders, accidents, hit-and-run. break-ins where people are assaulted being the usual one-throuhg-five items on nightly news. The ‘if it bleeds, it leads” journalism is wretched to watch that I usually hit the mute button on the remote.
They are always full of righteous hyperbole using robust adjectives designed to shock and awe usually delivered by annorexic blonde women with earnest intent or righteous public schoolboy types quoting police reports chapter and verse to ingratiate themselves with authorities, mapping out their careers with editors who can make or break them. It’s always about the gore but little as to why violence is used as a solution to solve the dispute or why hit-and-runs are worthy of inciting public angst.
The Margaret River murder was heinous, But the circumstances revealed thus far don’t make sense, The four children murdered inside the house, three adults murdered outside. That the ex-husband is allowed to come out and make statements setting the narrative for what was happening as if he was innocent because he was still alive is just too convenient. Murder-suicide is very tricky at the best of times to report at the outset. Initially, it’s the equivalent if shock and awe and it usually dazes one on hearing the reports. Everything is circumstantial and third hand even four days out of the event. I suspect the ex-husband. He has motive and purpose and he is the last one left standing to recite a version of events. He’s setting the scene. The police are in shock but until the dust settles which may take some weeks, I am only giving it scant attention. The truth will out but what we are seeing at the moment is not what this is. Right now it’s a version of events. Truth has yet to be discovered.
The police could be allowing him to talk to incriminate himself but I am very worried about like minded men who hear him and feel validated.
If you are not suggesting that the father killed his wife, children and their grandfather – and no-one seems to be – then what is the point of dredging up the problems between the estranged spouses? It’s what the yellow press used to do, before you could distinguish the yellow press from other media. It’s not what I expect from crikey.
Thank you for this.
I suspected this man has at the very least condoning behaviour, errily similar to perps.
I don’t care about the stalking as much as these bizarre statements: at least it wasn’t a random, he gave life -he can take it, he planned it, they looked peacedul-he did a good job.
Despite being estranged he knows everything about the ex f-i-l, more importantly he declares love for him, not anyone else, he says he is no longer angry.
All this points to a guilty man. The media should stop publishing his pro-violence rants.