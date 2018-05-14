Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted To You (what a mouthful) was the queen last night on Seven. Well sort of with 1.16 million nationally, which was nowhere near good enough for all the money spent on it. Were the 70’s really that bad, and the 80s? So will viewers return next Sunday? Seven hopes so, but by that showing last night -- nah. The figures for House Rules were softer, 1.10 million nationally for a reveal (the highest rating ep each week). But with the 6pm News (1.57 million and tops), the network managed to top total people, run second in the main channels behind Nine, but snaffle the main demos narrowly, with Ten a distant third.

Nine’s ep of The Voice was the second most watched program nationally with 1.46 million and it has momentum (which House Rules is struggling to find). Ten’s Masterchef was squeezed -- 930,000 nationally. In the morning Insiders with 537,000 was clearly preferred on Mother’s Day morning. I loved how the commentators on Nine’s NRL and on Seven’s AFL kept mentioning Mother’s Day and mums as though they were tuning in to the broadcasts in their droves. 60 Minutes got good figures (1.22 million nationally) for a MH 370 story.