Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

May 14, 2018

Gillard shouldn’t be thrown in with Clinton’s ‘scented bath of toxic feminism’

Crikey readers respond to Helen Razer's searing review of Hillary Clinton's Australian tour, and other stories from last Friday.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

Our most read story last Friday -- by a lot -- was Helen Razer's reflections on Hillary Clinton's Australian tour. It should come as no surprise that Razer was not a fan of what she declared a "scented bath of toxic feminism", but readers were somewhat divided. Some stood up for Clinton herself, while others sought to defend Julia Gillard (who appeared alongside her). Is it fair to lump our former PM in with Clinton?

 

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close