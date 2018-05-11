Tips and rumours
Jamie Briggs becoming pals with Bill Shorten? Diladkis' social media strop. Plus: Australia's "wokest" tax team.
May 11, 2018
The Section 44 mess gives us yet another genuinely faceless man. The Victorian MP starting Twitter biffs with anonymous accounts. There's a good reason you've never heard the phrase "woke accountants". Plus: is Jamie Briggs making new friends?
