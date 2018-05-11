Sections Menu

Tips and rumours

May 11, 2018

Tips and rumours

Jamie Briggs becoming pals with Bill Shorten? Diladkis' social media strop. Plus: Australia's "wokest" tax team.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

The Section 44 mess gives us yet another genuinely faceless man. The Victorian MP starting Twitter biffs with anonymous accounts. There's a good reason you've never heard the phrase "woke accountants". Plus: is Jamie Briggs making new friends? 

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close