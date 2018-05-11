Last night outside the civic wound that is Melbourne’s Convention and Exhibition Centre, five thousand persons in near-freezing conditions found their heat inside a long, long queue. That I felt none of this arterial warmth may make me a “misogynist”. We’d learn later that misogyny is just about everywhere, and the basis for every critique of Hillary Rodham Clinton ever. My stone-cold observation: warmth for women of the white knowledge class is the product of friction between (a) privilege and (b) the privileged belief that all women are unified by a totalising experience of “misogyny”.
Oh. Before we get to that, permit me to briefly explain the usage of “misogyny”, which you may foolishly believe describes the deep hatred for all women occasionally present in individual men. The term “misogyny” was used so often last night by Clinton, and by Julia Gillard, with whom Madam Secretary undertook an interview (one sold as a chance for its audience to “eavesdrop” on the chit-chat two powerful gals would have in the Ladies’ at Davos but performed with all the spontaneity you’d expect from politicians) I lost count.
4 thoughts on “Razer: Hillary Clinton’s religious, if nonsensical, performance to Melbourne’s true believers”
Hey Helen, did you know it was sponsored by Defence Connect. Blurggh. I can’t understand why… I actually I wonder now if it’s to advertise Defence Connect to that particular woman crowd.
Or is it because Hilary is pushing this discourse on behalf of the corporate weapons people… Her friends… “The Russians create division, and you’d better watch out, because the Chinese will do that, here.” so that Australians might fulfil their true calling as buyers and makers and purveyors of weapons for the Alliance. Did I say blurggghh?
Disclaimer. I am also a privileged woman. On Yidindji country.
Well pinged – you have said all that is needed about this exposition.
By their sponsors, shall ye know them.
Until I can understand how/why over 50% of college educated white women voted for the Drumpfster there is a black hole where intelligence once resided.
Good one, Helen. What happened to feminism as movement to correct the basic gender biases that saw macho masculinity decide what mattered and denied the social basis of relationships any value? This personalized version leaves out so much that it fits with neolib crap.