Culture

May 11, 2018

Razer: Hillary Clinton’s religious, if nonsensical, performance to Melbourne’s true believers

Hillary Clinton spoke to a 5000-strong crowd on a freezing Thursday night in Melbourne. Her observations on misogyny failed to adequately warm Helen Razer.

Helen Razer — Writer and broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and broadcaster

Last night outside the civic wound that is Melbourne’s Convention and Exhibition Centre, five thousand persons in near-freezing conditions found their heat inside a long, long queue. That I felt none of this arterial warmth may make me a “misogynist”. We’d learn later that misogyny is just about everywhere, and the basis for every critique of Hillary Rodham Clinton ever. My stone-cold observation: warmth for women of the white knowledge class is the product of friction between (a) privilege and (b) the privileged belief that all women are unified by a totalising experience of “misogyny”.

Oh. Before we get to that, permit me to briefly explain the usage of  “misogyny”, which you may foolishly believe describes the deep hatred for all women occasionally present in individual men.  The term “misogyny” was used so often last night by Clinton, and by Julia Gillard, with whom Madam Secretary undertook an interview (one sold as a chance for its audience to “eavesdrop” on the chit-chat two powerful gals would have in the Ladies’ at Davos but performed with all the spontaneity you’d expect from politicians) I lost count.

