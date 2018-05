About 18 months ago, newswire service Australian Associated Press (AAP) stepped up its court coverage to fill a hole that its clients -- Australia's biggest news outlets -- just can't fill like they used to. As we hear time and time and time again, resources are stretched, journalists are being laid off, and specialist reporters are becoming fewer.

And while all that's going on, AAP -- which is owned by Fairfax, News Corp and Seven West Media -- is also changing its offerings to plug the gaps in coverage. Court reporting is one of the most resource-intensive rounds: reporters can sit in a court room for a day and might not even be able to file a story on it. And AAP editor-in-chief Tony Gillies would like to think that the decision to treble his newswire's court story output to up to 70 stories a day has made life a bit easier for newspaper editors.