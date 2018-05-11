Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

A night to forget -- except for Ten with Masterchef (1.12 million nationally) again doing well and easily topping Seven’s House Rules -- 936,000 nationally. Naturally Seven and Ten both said they won something from the night. Nine was on top in the main channels, while Seven did better in total people thanks to a strong performance from its digital channels which finished one and two in those rankings. In the Melbourne AFL show battle, Nine’s Footy Show managed 185,000 viewers, Seven’s Front Bar, 183,000.

In regional markets it was Seven’s night. Their News bulletin was on top with 608,000 viewers, then Seven News/TT with 506,000, Home and Away was third with 456,000, then the 5.30pm part of The Chaser with 398,000 and fifth was House Rules with 368,000.