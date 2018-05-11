SHORTEN CUTS

Fallout from the federal budget continues as news of federal cuts to remote housing and the banking regulator emerges, and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten aims to almost double income cuts for low- and middle-income earners.

In his budget reply speech, Shorten pledged to increase the Coalition’s tax cuts for 10 million low- and middle-income earners, which contrasts to new analysis showing that more than half of the Coalition’s cuts would go to Australia’s wealthiest 20%. Shorten also announced support for the ABC, health, education, climate action and the establishment of a federal ICAC. But, in a follow-up 7.30 interview, Shorten was challenged for failing to mention or confirm action on stagnant Newstart payments.