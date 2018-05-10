What’s the difference between Australian states’ sexual consent laws?
Not all our states and territories define consent in the same way.
NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Pru Goward
The harrowing story of Saxon Mullins has raised serious questions about the complicated laws of sexual consent. The New South Wales government has referred the state's consent laws to the Law Reform Commission in response to Mullins' story.