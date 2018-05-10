Trump’s ‘dumb luck’ decision-making may not last
Just when naysayers were starting to rethink Donald Trump's brinkmanship, he drives the US right over the edge. Does pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal prove it was all dumb luck?
Just a couple of weeks ago, President Donald Trump’s naysayers were having to re-think on his Korea strategy and, potentially, his wider unorthodox political style. Perhaps, they were being forced to ask themselves, his brinkmanship really was responsible for what is looking like a rapprochement between North and South Korea and potentially the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.
Alternatively, with encouragement from China, Kim Jong-un was already intending to move towards a "weapons for peace and aid" deal and Trump’s blustering was just dumb luck.