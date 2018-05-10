Trump’s ‘dumb luck’ decision-making may not last

Just a couple of weeks ago, President Donald Trump’s naysayers were having to re-think on his Korea strategy and, potentially, his wider unorthodox political style. Perhaps, they were being forced to ask themselves, his brinkmanship really was responsible for what is looking like a rapprochement between North and South Korea and potentially the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Alternatively, with encouragement from China, Kim Jong-un was already intending to move towards a "weapons for peace and aid" deal and Trump’s blustering was just dumb luck.