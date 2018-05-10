The crisis in the Marxist tradition

This is the second instalment of a multi-part series. Read part one here.

OK, so Marx, and the Marxist tradition, got a description correct in many respects of the way capitalism is working now. The important point to remember is that Marx isn’t a bounded "philosopher" like Aquinas or Locke, arguing for an eternal, particular truth -- he had a specific argument about the way capitalism worked at the time. But he also had a general theory of how knowledge worked -- that we must assume a material, extended world of knowable processes; that we ourselves transform, as a species that has come to acquire consciousness and the possibility of projective action.