More byelection angst for Shorten
The biggest danger to Shorten may lie in the one seat where Labor will not have a dog in the fight: the South Australian electorate of Mayo.
May 10, 2018
Bill Shorten’s niggling byelection headache following Tim Hammond’s resignation last week has now developed into a full-blown migraine, after another uncompromising High Court ruling on Section 44 triggered mass layoffs in the House of Representatives yesterday.
The latest developments are a serious blow to the credibility of a leader who claimed last year that the government's "legitimacy and integrity" had been called into question by the Section 44 debacle, while boasting that his own party had been spared by its "strict vetting process".
Not sure I follow the reasoning: how is Shorten embarrassed if the Libs regain a traditional Lib seat from a minor party? What would be more than embarrassing would be the loss of a Labor seat (obviously), but in my view, even the failure to secure some sort of swing to Labor would be ominous. Historically, governments have to be travelling very well to gain swings in government v opposition by-elections, and Braddon and Longman at least seem good territory for the equality/fairness agenda. They are certainly not Turnbull’s beloved “agile innovator” territory.
If Labor does need to get some sort of swing in Longman to hold the seat (almost certainly true) and doesn’t get it, what would that say about its ability to make the gains in Queensland which are crucial to victory?
I’m not the president of the Albanese fan club, but honestly, if an opposition can’t hold some marginal seats against a government which has been behind in the polls for ages, you’d have to ask some tough questions.
As I keep repeating ad nauseam, no government party has taken a seat from the opposition party in a federal by-election since 1920. Not the sort of history Shorten should be making. No excuses acceptable.