Sections Menu

Media

May 10, 2018

Media independence in Cambodia takes a nose dive ahead of elections

Major upheavals at Cambodia's Phnom Penh Post highlight a corrupt political and business landscape and a nose-dive for press freedom.

Mark Tilly

Freelance Journalist

Share

A year ago, Cambodia was considered to have the most fiercely independent press in the region. Now with The Cambodia Daily and around 30 other media outlets shuttered, The Phnom Penh Post sold and feared muzzled and the opposition party criminalised, Hun Sen’s crackdown on critical and independent voices has reached its endgame.

Last weekend’s sale of Cambodia’s The Post is a prime example of the hierarchical, nepotistic ways media businesses operate in Cambodia, with journalistic principles of independence and separation between the publisher and editorial lines blurring or non-existent.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close