Media independence in Cambodia takes a nose dive ahead of elections

A year ago, Cambodia was considered to have the most fiercely independent press in the region. Now with The Cambodia Daily and around 30 other media outlets shuttered, The Phnom Penh Post sold and feared muzzled and the opposition party criminalised, Hun Sen’s crackdown on critical and independent voices has reached its endgame.

Last weekend’s sale of Cambodia’s The Post is a prime example of the hierarchical, nepotistic ways media businesses operate in Cambodia, with journalistic principles of independence and separation between the publisher and editorial lines blurring or non-existent.